Cameras captured clear video of I-95 crash that killed 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers, sources say

Law enforcement sources on Wednesday shared new details about a deadly crash on I-95 in Philadelphia where an alleged drunk driver plowed into 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers and a civilian being helped off the busy highway.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley that cameras positioned on Lincoln Financial Field capture "crystal clear" recordings of the crash that killed Martin F. Mack, 33, and Branden T. Sisca, 29, as they assisted Reyes Rivera Oliveras, 28, early Monday morning.

Authorities said the impact was so great that it sent the troopers into the northbound lanes of I-95. The striking vehicle eventually came to a rest in the right shoulder after it struck the troopers, civilian, police SUV and left-hand barrier. The driver, later identified as 21-year-old Jayana Tanae Webb, remained on the scene.

Webb faces more than a dozen charges, including three counts of third-degree murder, three counts of homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence, and two counts of second-degree manslaughter of a law enforcement officer.

Sources said Trooper Mack and Trooper Sisca stopped Webb for speeding on northbound I-95 between the Girard and Allegheny exits shortly before she allegedly rammed into them.

A recording from the trooper's dashboard camera shows the stop lasted less than a minute before the pair was dispatched to the pedestrian walking southbound on I-95 near the stadiums, according to law enforcement sources.

Webb appears to have documented the stop in a tweet posted just before the crash that read "why the cop pull me & he say im doing 110 ina 50." In a tweet from mid-January, Webb appeared to boast about her abilities to drive while intoxicated. "If you ask me, I’m the best drunk driver ever," the post reads.

Trooper Martin Mack, Trooper Branden Sisca, and Jayana Tanae Webb (L to R)

Mack and Sisca exited I-95 at Allegheny Ave and traveled southbound to make contact with the highway walker later identified as Reyes Rivera Oliveras. Sources believe Webb happened to travel along the same path and eventually slammed into all three men in her 2014 Chevy Captiva.

Webb was lead out of Pennsylvania State Police Troop K barracks yesterday shackled in the handcuffs that belonged to Troopers Mack and Sisca. She was denied bail and had a preliminary hearing scheduled for Apr. 5.

