Calvert, Harford county schools closing in anticipation of potential ‘tidal flooding’ in region

Calvert and Harford county schools both announced Thursday night that they will be closed Friday in anticipation of potential "tidal flooding" in the region.

The National Weather Service says the mid-Atlantic region – including D.C., Maryland and Virginia – could see "the worst tidal flooding event of the last 10-20 years."

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has warned residents that they should be prepared for "severe coastal flooding."

In D.C., officials are bracing for high water in Georgetown, the Southeast Waterfront and Navy Yard.

In Northern Virginia, some Old Town Alexandria businesses are loading up on sand bags in anticipation of the event.

