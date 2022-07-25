Caller impersonates detective and demands money in new Virginia phone scam: police

Police in Virginia are warning people to beware of a new scam where a caller impersonates an officer and demands money.

Virginia State Police say they've received three phone calls reporting that a Detective Keith McCoy is reaching out to people and threatening to arrest them if they do not send him money.

The calls, police say, appear to target sex offenders.

A spokesperson for the department says, "There are a lot of scams in which the caller attempts to make the victim pay and will try not to let them off the phone until that payment has been made. Do not pay by phone. If there is a question, hang up, and look up the phone number for whichever agency that called. Do not call the same number back. Listen for inconsistencies that the caller may use. For example, the Virginia State Police does not have detectives. Ask the caller to meet you at the police department or sheriff's office."

The Virginia State Police says it does not collect money for any court system. If they have business with someone, it will be handled in person, and no money will be collected.