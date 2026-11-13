Fairfax band director arrested, charged with possessing CSAM

article

The Brief A band director in the Fairfax County Public Schools system was arrested and charged with possession of child pornography. Aaron Morgan faces five counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and solicitation of a minor. Morgan is the band director at Woodson High School, according to the school's website.



A band director at a Fairfax County high school is facing child pornography charges after he was arrested on Thursday, police said.

FCPS band director arrested

What we know:

Aaron Morgan, 38, was arrested at his Fairfax home on Thursday, the Fairfax County Police Department announced.

Morgan is a band director in the Fairfax County Public Schools system, where police said he has worked for the last 10 years. At the time of his arrest, Morgan was the band director at Carter G. Woodson High School, according to the school's website.

In a statement, the school district confirmed that Morgan has been placed on leave without pay.

"The safety of our students remains one of our top priorities, and Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) takes any allegations of criminal misconduct by our employees very seriously. We work closely with our law enforcement partners to fully support investigations when they occur," district officials said.

Featured article

Dig deeper:

Police said they received a tip earlier this week about "concerns regarding a band director's alleged inappropriate conduct toward a student."

After investigating Morgan, police said they recovered child sexual abuse material.

What you can do:

Investigators say they're now searching for more potential victims, asking anyone with information to contact the FCPD.

What's next:

Morgan is being held at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on no bond. Fairfax County Public Schools have suspended Morgan without pay following the allegations.