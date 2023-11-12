C.H. Flowers varsity football players, parents protest district's decision to end season over player violation

A varsity football team in Prince George’s County is pleading for answers after school district leaders decided to end their entire season due to a player violation.

Players at C.H. Flowers High School held a protest after learning that their shot at possibly playing in the State Championship game is now up in the air.

"When I [saw] the message that the game was canceled, I was in disbelief," senior and varsity football player Matthew Ogunniyi told FOX 5.

Before Friday’s game against Roosevelt High School, families at Flowers received an email saying that the varsity football playoff game was canceled due to a violation with the state's athletic association and the school district.

"I feel kinda lost," another senior player, DaQuan Young said.

A spokesperson with Prince George’s County Schools told FOX 5 that a "player was found to be ineligible due to being in his fifth season of competition."

"That student has played the entire season with us. That student had previously been cleared to our knowledge. We don’t understand what the due process is," mom Nakesha Fowler said.

Parents and players are asking leaders to let the boys play – especially the 36 seniors who worked hard this entire season.

"Our team is dedicated to Coach Powell, to the school," Varsity Captain Michael Southerland said.

Justin Ross’s son Javon is a safety. He feels his varsity season has been snatched away.

"He was hurt," Ross said. "In my opinion, I feel like it was a calculated move by the other schools because we [were] 9-1."

Running back Joshua Jefferson feels the same way.

"I think they are doing this because they are afraid of us," Jefferson said.

The Jaguars say they had a shot at this year’s state championship. They made it to the title game last season, where they lost to the Quince Orchard Cougars.

A number of players say for them, this is bigger than football – it’s about their futures.

"I don’t have [any] offers right now; I’m still striving to get my family out. This is very important to me," Young said.

"Just trying to get an offer so my people don’t have to pay for school," said senior Aidan Gerrettl.

They believe they deserve answers and a chance to continue the playoffs.

"The county is not speaking to the parents," Fowler said.

The team started a petition that has over 2,000 signatures. They hope the support will reverse the district's decision they say is unfair.

"At the end of the day, you['re] messing with kids' lives. You got to let the kids play," Young said.

FOX 5 did reach out to the school with follow-up questions, and we are waiting to hear back.