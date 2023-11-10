C.H. Flowers football team disqualified from Maryland 4A playoffs over player eligibility issue

The varsity football team at C.H. Flowers has been disqualified from the Maryland 4A playoffs, FOX 5 has confirmed.

The team, which won nine games and lost one throughout the 2023 season, was informed by Prince George's County Public Schools officials on Friday that their matchup against the Eleanor Roosevelt Raiders has been canceled. And the team is disqualified from the remainder of the playoffs.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Flowers allegedly has a student-athlete on the roster who has played – and been enrolled in high school – for five seasons.

FOX 5 spoke with Flowers Head Coach Dameon Powell, who confirmed the disqualification. He stated he was still in disbelief and was not yet ready to comment.

Powell said he has not been shown proof of the allegations as of yet.

Diedra Screws, the lead administrator at Flowers sent a letter home to parents on Friday afternoon. Check it out below:

Dear Parents,

I am writing to inform you that tonight’s varsity football playoff game against Eleanor Roosevelt High School has been canceled due to a violation in accordance with the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association (MPSSAA) and Prince George’s County Public Schools player eligibility requirements. Regrettably, this violation will result in the forfeiture of the entire Charles H. Flowers High School 2023-2024 varsity football season. We understand this news is disappointing, especially considering the success and hard work our team has demonstrated throughout the season. The dedication shown by the players, coaching staff, and most importantly, our families, is commendable. Please feel free to reach out to me directly at 301-636-8000 if you have questions or concerns about the cancellation and its implications and I will do my best to address any inquiries you may have. We sincerely appreciate your continued support and want to underline our commitment to upholding the pride, sportsmanship and integrity that define our school.

Sincerely,

Mrs. Diedra Screws

Lead Administrator Charles Herbert Flowers High School

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.