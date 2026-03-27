BWI delays grow as shutdown deal stalls in House, TSA shortages persist

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The Brief Long security lines at BWI are causing delays and missed flights for travelers. TSA staffing shortages during the government shutdown are contributing to the problem. A Senate funding deal aims to restore pay for TSA workers, but uncertainty remains.



Travelers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport are facing long lines and delays as the government shutdown continues, with a funding deal now stalled in the House after passing the Senate.

What we know:

Passengers reported wait times exceeding three hours at times Friday, with only one security checkpoint open for Southwest and American Airlines at BWI.

Large crowds filled the airport, with lines stretching through terminals and wait times to reach the "C" checkpoint sometimes taking an hour or more.

Airport officials say about 31,000 passengers were scheduled to depart Friday, making it the busiest travel day at BWI so far this year.

Spring break and religious holidays are driving the surge in travel.

TSA staffing shortages are contributing to the delays, with officials noting that nearly 500 workers have quit since the shutdown began last month, while others have called out sick.

What they're saying:

Travelers described long waits, frustration and, in some cases, resignation as they tried to make their flights.

"I think every member of Congress should have to come stand in this line. It doesn't matter if you're a republican or democrat. This is such a clear dysfunction that it should not be happening. Are you concerned about missing your flight? Absolutely."

"It's crazy. Absolutely crazy. I've never seen it like this in my life."

"It is what it is. Can't do too much. Just gotta be patient."

"I walked into the airport and saw y'all and I was like, 'great.' Can't be good if the news is here, right?"

"I mean, the southwest agents are like playing (?) and giving out snacks and water. They have their own PR crisis they're managing right now and I really appreciate the agents because they're always so sweet, so what are you gonna do? Stay in line like everybody else."

"I mean, this is moving way faster than Fort Lauderdale. Even though there are thousands of people here? One hundred percent."

"Thank you for the BWI folks that are directing traffic and the TSA who showed up."

The backstory:

The travel disruptions come as a partial government shutdown continues, impacting TSA staffing at airports nationwide.

Efforts have been underway to address missed paychecks for TSA workers, which has contributed to staffing shortages and callouts.

What's next:

The U.S. Senate passed a compromise funding plan early Friday aimed at restoring pay for TSA workers and funding most Department of Homeland Security operations.

The measure now heads to the House of Representatives, where its future remains uncertain.