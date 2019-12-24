Bus driver helps reunite missing dogs with family

A Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) bus driver helped reunite a pair of lost dogs with their family just in time for the holidays after they were found wandering the streets on December 18.

MCTS bus driver Jamie Grabowski was nearing the end of her shift on when she spotted the two dogs running on the streets near Howell and Oklahoma avenues in Milwaukee.

Grabowski stopped the bus and attempted to get the dogs on board the bus. “Hey, you two! You need to go home right now,” Grabowski can be heard saying in CCTV from the bus. “C’mon, c’mon inside!”

According to the MCTS, Grabowaski contacted dispatchers to notify them about her situation before she sat and played with the dogs until a police officer arrived.

The officer carried the dogs to his squad car and brought them to the Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission, where staff there determined that the dogs, both about two years old, were in good health.

The MCTS said the owners were searching all night for the dogs, who ventured out of the family’s yard just a couple miles from where Grabowski spotted them.

Grabowski said she was happy to be in the right place at the right time.