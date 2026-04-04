Bus crashes into AMBAR Restaurant in DC, partially inside building; 4 checked for injuries

The Brief A bus and another vehicle crashed into a restaurant in Northwest D.C., officials said. The bus ended up partially inside the building, identified as AMBAR in Shaw. Four people are being evaluated, and crews are checking the building’s stability.



A bus crashed into AMBAR Restaurant in D.C.’s Shaw neighborhood Saturday morning, partially lodging inside the building and prompting a major emergency response.

What we know:

D.C. Fire and EMS crews responded to a crash at 7th and Q streets NW involving a bus and another vehicle, according to officials.

Authorities said the bus struck an unoccupied restaurant and ended up partially inside the building.

The restaurant has been identified as AMBAR on 7th Street NW in the Shaw neighborhood.

Officials said four patients are being evaluated following the crash.

Firefighters have secured utilities and searched the structure, while a collapse team is evaluating the building’s structural stability.

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Local perspective:

AMBAR Restaurant is a well-known restaurant in Shaw that is typically busy during brunch and dinner hours.

Officials said the building was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Investigation underway

Emergency crews remained on the scene as they assessed the situation.

Officials have not released details about what led up to the crash.

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What we don't know:

The extent of the injuries for those being evaluated has not been released.

It’s also unclear how many people were on the bus at the time of the crash.