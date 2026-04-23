Metro bus catches fire in 9th Street tunnel, tunnel evacuated

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The Brief A Metro bus caught fire inside the 9th Street tunnel on Thursday night. All southbound lanes inside the tunnel have been closed, and crews are diverting traffic from the area. There have been no injuries reported. Officials said there were no passengers on the bus when it caught fire.



Crews are working to put out a fire in the District's 9th Street tunnel on Thursday night after a Metro bus burst into flames.

9th Street tunnel bus fire

What we know:

DC Fire and EMS first reported the fire just before 7 p.m.

Officials are diverting traffic from the area and asking drivers to avoid the tunnel. The southbound lanes in the tunnel have been closed while firefighters battle the flames.

DC Fire and EMS confirmed that everyone in the tunnel when the bus caught on fire had been evacuated. So far, no one's been reported injured.

According to DC Metro, there were no passengers on the bus when it caught fire.

Credit: DC Fire and EMS via X

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unclear.