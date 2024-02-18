Expand / Collapse search

Several Burnsville police officers shot, at least 2 killed, while responding to domestic call

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 10:12AM
FOX 9

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Several Burnsville police officers were shot, at least two fatally, while responding to a domestic call.

FOX 9 is on the scene of a massive police presence near the 12600 block 33rd Avenue South on Sunday morning. 

Here's a live look at Kennelly Road and Burnsville Parkway East, near the area where the shooting occurred:

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Image 1 of 4

There is a massive police presence in Burnsville Sunday morning. 