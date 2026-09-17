The Brief Investigators say incense burning on the porch sparked an early morning two‑alarm fire. Two firefighters were transported with non‑serious, non‑life‑threatening injuries. Two adult residents were displaced after the house was left in ruins.



Investigators say incense burning on the porch of a southeast D.C. home sparked an early morning two‑alarm fire that left the house in ruins and sent two firefighters to the hospital.

The fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the 3700 block of Suitland Road. Firefighters arrived to find flames spreading from the rear porch into the interior of the home and up into the roof.

Two firefighters were transported with non‑serious, non‑life‑threatening injuries. Officials said one firefighter fell from the roof into the attic but was able to self‑extricate.

Two adult residents have been displaced. Investigators determined the cause of the fire was accidental, due to incense burning on the porch.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Burning incense sparks 2 alarm fire that destroys DC house; 2 firefighters transported (DC Fire and EMS Department)