A Falls Church healthcare executive has been charged after authorities say he unlawfully recorded multiple victims, including a juvenile, in the Tysons area.

The Brief A Falls Church healthcare executive was charged after police say he unlawfully recorded multiple victims in Tysons. Detectives identified Shawn Gremminger and arrested him at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Police say a search of his electronic devices found evidence suggesting additional victims.



Police responded around 12:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 and 17 to the 1900 block of Chain Bridge Road for reports of unlawful filming. Detectives learned an unknown man used his cellphone to record three victims, two 18‑year‑old women and a 16‑year‑old girl, while they visited several stores in the area.

The man fled, but investigators used Automated License Plate Reader technology to identify the suspect as 44‑year‑old Shawn Gremminger. He was arrested August 27 at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

Healthcare executive faces child pornography charges after alleged unlawful recordings in Tysons (Fairfax County Police Department)

Gremminger, president and CEO of the National Alliance of Healthcare Purchasers Coalition, was charged with two counts of unlawful creation of an image of another, unlawful creation of an image of a juvenile, production of child pornography and 30 counts of possession of child pornography. He was held without bond.

Police say a search of Gremminger’s electronic devices uncovered evidence suggesting additional victims. Detectives are asking anyone with information or who believes they may have been a victim to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703‑246‑7800, option 3, or the Crime Solvers tip line at 866‑411‑8477.

Following the arrest, the National Alliance’s Board of Governors named Chief of Staff Jenny Goins interim president and CEO effective September 4, saying the former CEO’s legal matters are personal and unrelated to the organization’s work. Leaders say programs and coalition support will continue without interruption.