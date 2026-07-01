Burke woman dies after car crashes into parked vehicle in Arlington driveway

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The Brief Arlington County police are investigating a fatal crash on Lorcom Lane. Police said the driver’s vehicle left the roadway and hit a parked vehicle in a driveway. Investigators believe the driver may have suffered a medical emergency.



A 61-year-old Burke woman died after police said her car left the road and crashed into a parked vehicle in an Arlington driveway.

What we know:

The crash happened late Monday morning in the 3800 block of Lorcom Lane.

Arlington County police said officers were called to the scene around 11:02 a.m. June 30 for a report of a crash with injuries.

According to the preliminary investigation, the driver was traveling east on Lorcom Lane when her vehicle left the roadway and hit an unoccupied parked vehicle in a residential driveway.

Police said the driver was the only person inside the vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries and was pronounced dead.

The driver was identified as Mauricia Flores De Andrade, 61, of Burke.

What they're saying:

Based on the preliminary investigation, police said the driver suffered an apparent medical emergency before the crash.

The circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

What's next:

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective C. Young at cyoung@arlingtonva.us or 703-228-4342.

Tips can also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS.