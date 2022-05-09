Burglary suspect caught on camera stealing items from electronics store in Silver Spring

Surveillance video has been released of a suspect wanted for two burglaries at a Metro by T-Mobile store in Montgomery County and police are asking for the public's help identifying him.

The burglaries occurred on March 3 around 11:30 p.m. and March 29 around 10:30 p.m. at the Metro by T-Mobile store in the 12200 block of Veirs Mill Rd. in Silver Spring.

The investigation by detectives has determined that the suspect forcibly entered the store, stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise and fled the scene.

Detectives reviewed the surveillance cameras of the store and obtained a physical description of the suspect. Detectives have determined that the same suspect committed these commercial burglaries.

The suspect is described as an older adult Black male, average height, medium build, with a tattoo near his left wrist, wearing a black mask, a two-tone gray jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or this crime is asked to call the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773- 5530 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers can remain anonymous.