McDonald's armed robbery caught on camera in Montgomery County; police searching for suspect

An armed robbery was caught on camera at a Silver Spring McDonald's last month and Montgomery County Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating the suspect.

Officers responded to the 8500 block of Colesville Road around 12:15 p.m. for an armed robbery.

The investigation determined that the suspect entered the restaurant and waited in line. While waiting, the suspect became irate and eventually cut to the front of the line.

When the cashier told the suspect he needed to wait in line, the suspect pulled a folding knife from his waistband, jumped over the counter and demanded the cashier give him the money from the register.

The cashier then fled to the kitchen. The suspect then removed the register drawer, pried it open with the knife and stole an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as Black male, approximately 6-feet, 2-inches and 180 pounds. He was wearing a black winter hat, dark-colored hoodie, blue jeans and black boots.

Anyone with information about this suspect or this crime is asked to call 240-773-5070 or 240-773-TIPS, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspect. Callers may remain anonymous.