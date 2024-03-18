The owner of a Northeast nail salon is outraged after two burglars stole his ATM.

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department have released surveillance footage of the crime in hopes the community will help identify the crooks.

The incident occurred last Thursday around 4:30 in the morning at Super Elegance Nails and Spa on Minnesota Avenue NE.

Video released by MPD shows the suspects driving up in front of the nail salon in a black SUV, and breaking the lock on the storefront.

One guy is dressed in all white. He can be seen walking to the back, passing the nail stations, and removing the wires. Later, he drags the ATM to the front door, while the other suspect, dressed in all black, helps him carry the ATM to the SUV.

The surveillance video captures them putting it in the back of the vehicle, closing the trunk, and driving off down Minnesota Avenue with an undisclosed amount of cash.

FOX 5 spoke exclusively to the nail salon owner and a customer who is sick and tired of crime, burglaries, and thefts in D.C.

"This is not the first time we got robbed, but we just feel bad about it," the owner of Super Elegant Nails said.

"It’s quite unfortunate that somebody would come into somebody’s establishment and take something that they work very hard at. It’s very discouraging," frequent customer Jeanine Hill added.

The Metropolitan Police Department is offering a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest or conviction.

Check out the surveillance video below: