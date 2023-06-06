The burglars accused of using a pickup truck to break into an Alexandria 7-Eleven last month are still on the loose.

The suspects were caught on surveillance footage inside the store, and police hope that by releasing it, the community will help them solve the crime.

The incident happened on Friday, May 26 at the 7-Eleven located at 5638 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway. That morning, around 3:06 a.m., officers responded to the scene and found the convenience store severely damaged.

According to detectives, two men forcibly opened the store’s locked door. One of them removed an employee from behind the counter and pushed him out of the store.

While the clerk ran away to call for help, the other two suspects backed a black pickup truck through the front window of the store, knocking over the ATM inside.

The suspects tried to pry the ATM open, detectives said, but they were unsuccessful and left the store in the truck.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them.