'The Bullpen' at Nationals Park opening for 16th season this Spring

The Bullpen is back this Spring for its 16th season, bringing baseball, brews and frozen cocktails to the District.

The award-winning outdoor venue in Navy Yard is set to open its doors on April 1 for the Nationals home opener.

Fans can come out to experience the Bullpen’s one-of-a-kind happy hour, food trucks, and live music featuring local artists between each game. DMV 90’s tribute band, White Ford Bronco, will also be back on stage, rain or shine.



The venue has released its weekly schedule. They invite everyone to throw on their best Nats gear and head out for the season opener!