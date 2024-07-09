Expand / Collapse search

Bullet strikes home with resident inside asleep in Fairfax County

Published  July 9, 2024 11:55am EDT
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - A bullet struck the home of a Fairfax County resident while they were sleeping. 

Fairfax County Police responded to the 10300 block of Cardinal Road for the report of a resident hearing two gunshots and believing one struck their residence. Upon arrival, police determined a bullet traveled through the home. No residents were injured. 

Police say many surrounding residents also heard two gunshots but believed the sounds to be fireworks. 

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police. 