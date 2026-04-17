Budget fight could cost Prince William schools $31M

The Brief Prince William County school leaders warn a proposed budget change could leave schools with about $31 million less than expected, tied to shifting data center revenue. Officials say the shortfall could lead to smaller raises for staff and cuts to programs like extracurriculars and sports. County leaders argue schools are still receiving record funding, setting up a contentious final budget vote next week.



A budget dispute is intensifying in Prince William County just days before a final vote, with school leaders warning a proposed change could leave them with more than $31 million less than expected.

What we know:

The Prince William Board of County Supervisors is considering lowering the real estate tax rate and meals tax ahead of a final budget vote next Tuesday.

To offset the reduced revenue, county leaders are also discussing changes to revenue sharing, including allowing the county to retain more funds generated by data centers instead of splitting that money with schools.

School officials say the proposed shift would leave them with more than $31 million less than they had anticipated for the upcoming fiscal year.

Despite the shortfall, schools would still receive more funding than last year under the current proposal.

What they're saying:

Babur Lateef, chair of the Prince William County School Board, criticized the proposal, saying, "Data centers are not popular, but people seem to be OK with data centers to an extent especially because they fund schools."

"And if now you’re going to take that data center tax away from schools, I call that stealing… that’s unethical. That’s not abiding by public trust."

Lateef warned of potential impacts if the funding gap remains, saying, "It’ll be primarily raises and program cuts."

"Ninety percent will go to salaries, so the raises won’t be as high as they would have been. The second place we look to cut is programs — typically extracurricular activities, middle school sports programs that are very popular with our public."

County Supervisor Yesli Vega pushed back, stating, "Look, I’m here to set the record straight. The Board of County Supervisors has delivered historic funding for education. The lies and manipulation tactics used to distort that truth are shocking."

She added, "Schools today are receiving more money than ever before, even as enrollment declines and families keep more of their hard-earned dollars. Anyone calling this historic $1 billion transfer a ‘cut’ is lying and manipulating the narrative."

What's next:

The Board of County Supervisors is scheduled to take a final vote on the county budget next week.

School leaders say the outcome could directly affect teacher raises and student programs if the funding gap is not addressed.