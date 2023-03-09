Buc-ee's could be coming to Virginia

The beloved Texas-based convenience store Buc-ee's is planning on opening its first location in Virginia in 2027.

A massive 74,000-square-foot store with 120 fueling positions, 557 parking spaces, 24 Tesla charging spaces and 10 bus/RV parking spaces is in the works for New Kent County, Virginia.

New Kent County’s economic development department announced Monday that Buc-ee's permit to the county's Planning and Zoning Department is in the process of being reviewed.

The location near Exit 211 off of I-64 will be the first location in the state of Virginia. Buc-ee's, which was founded in 1982, opened its first location outside of Texas in Alabama in 2019. It has since expanded with stores in Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee and Mississippi.