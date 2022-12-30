Bryan Kohberger: What we know about suspect in deaths of Idaho college students

A suspect in the murders of four University of Idaho students was arrested early Friday in Pennsylvania, according to high-ranking law enforcement sources.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was taken into custody by local police and the FBI at 3 a.m. in Scranton, Pennsylvania, a law enforcement source told FOX News Digital.

Kohberger was being held for extradition in Monroe County Court for first-degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and the Latah County Prosecutor's Office in connection to the slayings of Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Kaylee Goncalves, 21, and Madison Mogen, 21, the official said.

RELATED: Idaho murders: Leaked image appears to show victims inside local bar hours before unsolved stabbings

Who is Bryan Christopher Kohberger?

Photo shows Bryan Kohberger, 28, who was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students. (Credit: Monroe County Correctional Facility)

The suspect is a graduate student at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, according to FOX News digital, citing the college's website.

Pullman is about a 15-minute drive from the rental home where the four students were stabbed to death.

A press conference is scheduled by police in Moscow, Idaho, at 4 p.m. ET to discuss developments in the case. LiveNOW from FOX will stream the press conference here in its entirety.

Moscow murders case: What happened?

Goncalves, Mogen, Kernodle, and Chapin were stabbed to death at an off-campus home sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. The slayings initially mystified law enforcement, with investigators unable to name a suspect or locate a murder weapon for weeks.

But the case broke open after law enforcement asked the public for help finding a white sedan seen near the home around the time of the killings. The Moscow Police Department made the request on Dec. 7, and by the next day had to direct tips to a special FBI call center because so many were coming in.

Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho; and Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington, were members of the university's Greek system and close friends. Mogen, Goncalves and Kernodle lived in the three-story rental home with two other roommates. Kernodle and Chapin were dating, and he was visiting the house that night.

Autopsies showed all four were likely asleep when they were attacked. Some had defensive wounds and each was stabbed multiple times. There was no sign of sexual assault, police said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ The home where four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

Police said Thursday the rental home would be cleared of "potential biohazards and other harmful substances" to collect evidence starting Friday morning. It was unclear how long the work would take, but a news release said the house would be returned to the property manager upon completion.

The stabbing deaths shook the small town of Moscow, Idaho, a farming community of about 25,000 people — including roughly 11,000 students — tucked in the rolling hills of northern Idaho’s Palouse region.

The case also enticed online sleuths who speculated about potential suspects and motives. In the early days of the investigation, police released relatively few details publicly.

Fears of a repeat attack prompted nearly half of the University of Idaho students to switch to online classes for the remainder of the semester, abandoning dorms and apartments in the normally bucolic town for the perceived safety of their hometowns. Safety concerns also had the university hiring an additional security firm to escort students across campus and the Idaho State Police sending troopers to help patrol the city’s streets.

RELATED: Idaho murders: Kaylee Goncalves' Range Rover retrieved from city lot

This story was reported from Cincinnati. The Associated Press contributed.