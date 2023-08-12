Broken vehicle window covered by a plastic bag, prompts grand larceny arrest

Authorities recovered a stolen vehicle after approaching a parked vehicle with a broken window covered by a plastic bag.

Detectives say after noticing a parked vehicle with a broken window covered by a plastic bag in Lorton, they approached the car and discovered an adult man and adult woman sleeping inside.

After confirming with the vehicle owner that the car had been stolen. Detectives arrested the occupants and seized suspected fentanyl pills.

The first suspect has been identified as 37-year-old Calvin Alderman, who was charged with grand larceny of a vehicle. The second suspect has been identified as 40-year-old Asia Bea, who was charged with possession of a schedule I or II narcotic and providing false ID to Law Enforcement. She was also served with outstanding warrants.