Broad-daylight shooting injuries 3 adults in Northeast DC

The Metropolitan Police Department is responding to a shooting in Northeast that left three adults injured.

Police are in the area of the 1200 block of Mount Olivet Road for reports of a shooting. According to police, three adults were located conscious and breathing. Police say the men are suffering from non-life-threatening injuries at this time.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Police are looking for a four-door black Nissan Altima that could be linked to the incident. The left side of the driver's window is smashed.

No word on the number of suspects involved. Police remain on the scene.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 for updates and more information.