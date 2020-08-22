Britney Spears' conservatorship extended until 2021

article

Britney Spears' conservatorship has been extended until 2021.

The pop star's conservatorship, which has been overseen by her father Jamie for the vast majority of its existence, has reportedly been the cause of some drama in recent months.

On Monday, Spears' lawyer, Samuel D. Ingham III, reportedly filed court documents stating that the 38-year-old singer is "strongly opposed" to having her father, Jamie Spears, remaining as her sole conservator.

Despite the request, Fox News obtained documents filed in the case Wednesday that confirm the conservatorship has been extended until at least February 2021.

Ingham was authorized to file a petition no later than Sept. 18 and have it set for a hearing on Oct. 14.

Documents filed earlier this week reportedly show that Spears is requesting that her temporary conservator, Jodi Montgomery, take on the role permanently.

The conservatorship was put in place in 2008 following the singer's breakdowns.

The court originally naming Jamie Spears as the permanent conservator of her personal and financial well-being, while her attorney, Andrew Wallet was named the permanent co-conservator, according to People magazine. Per the outlet, Wallet exited his role last year.

The conservatorship is one of the reasons fans have launched the #FreeBritney campaign in an effort to show support for the songstress as she allegedly has very little control over her money, career and life.

In a recent interview, Britney's brother Bryan said that she's wanted out of the conservatorship "for quite some time."

Her mother also reportedly has filed documents requesting to be informed of Spears' finances.

Meanwhile, the "Toxic" singer's father recently spoke out, calling the #FreeBritney movement a "joke."

"All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world don't have a clue," Jamie told Page Six. "It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."

Additionally, he shut down rumors that he's been stealing from Spears' estate.

“I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year,” Jamie said. “How the hell would I steal something?”

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.