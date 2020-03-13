Brazil's President Bolsonaro's son claims father tested negative for coronavirus despite earlier reports

Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro has tested negative for coronavirus, his son Eduardo has told Fox News, contradicting earlier claims that he had tested positive.

Reports out of Brazil had initially indicated Bolsonaro had tested positive, and his son appeared to confirm to Fox News earlier Friday that this was indeed the case, and they were doing further testing to confirm the diagnosis, adding that they expected the second set of testing results later in the day.

However, in a subsequent appearance on America's Newsroom, Eduardo denied his father had tested positive.

US President Donald Trump (L) shakes hands with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro during a diner at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, on March 7, 2020. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

The confusion surrounding the results comes just days after Bolsonaro met with President Trump in Mar-a-Lago.

Bolsonaro had been tested after one of his deputies, who was also in attendance at the Florida resort, was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Fabio Wajngarten, the communications secretary for the 64-year-old Brazilian leader who had traveled to Miami for the meeting as well, showed flu symptoms and tested positive for the virus early Wednesday.

It also comes after Peter Dutton, Australia's minister for home affairs, tested positive after traveling back from Washington D.C., where he met Attorney General William Barr and Ivanka Trump.

