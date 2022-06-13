An all-out brawl was captured on cell phone video Sunday inside a popular brunch spot in Northwest.

The graphic video shows a group of diners fighting inside the HalfSmoke restaurant located on the 600 block of Florida Avenue in the Shaw neighborhood.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The altercation appears to be between several women, however, one man can be seen on camera visibly frustrated and attempting to charge at another patron. At one point in the video, a chair is hurled across the restaurant.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police Department say they arrived at the scene just after 5:30 p.m. on Sunday. At that time, all parties had already left the scene.

Officials tell FOX 5 that Howard University police have taken over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.