Brad Paisley's free grocery store in Nashville is delivering to the elderly amid COVID-19 pandemic

Brad Paisley is doing his part to help the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

The "She's Everything" singer and his wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley own a free grocery store in Nashville -- called The Store -- that is now delivering goods to the elderly.

Paisley, 47, has started a volunteer delivery service that plans to deliver a week's worth of groceries to elderly individuals in specific neighborhoods in the city, according to the Tennesseean.

The singer announced the initiative on Instagram on Tuesday.

"In light of how times have changed, we have decided to change the way we do things a bit," Paisley said in a video. "...We have a list of seniors that we're basically dropping off what they need, following all protocols to make sure we're doing this right."

He added: "Let's get through this."

The Store is run by volunteers and services those in need in the community.

Last year, Paisley spoke to the Tennessean about the store.

“This is a grocery store with dignity for people who have fallen on hard times,” he said. “All of us are one unforeseen disaster away from rock bottom. It’s nice to think about a place where when that happens to someone, they can use it to get back on their feet.”

