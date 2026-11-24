The Brief The U.S. Army is planning to resume helicopter training flights near Reagan National Airport. The move comes two years after a midair collision that killed 67 people. Lawmakers in Virginia and family members of victims of the collision are raising concerns and questions.



Lawmakers in Virginia are raising questions about the U.S. Army's plan to resume helicopter training flights near Reagan National Airport (DCA). It comes nearly two years after a midair collision near the airport killed 67 people and led to sweeping restrictions on military helicopter traffic.

What we know:

Virginia Congressman Don Beyer said he learned about the Army's plan at a recent briefing. Beyer and other lawmakers, along with family members of victims, said they have serious questions.

Most military helicopter flights near DCA were banned after an Army Blackhawk Training Mission collided with American Airlines flight 5342. Restrictions were put in place to keep military choppers and commercial planes from flying in the same airspace.

Beyer said the Army wants to restart the helicopter flights near DCA as soon as December 1, but will not do so without approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Both Virginia Sen. Mark Warner and Congressman Beyer said they have serious concerns.

What they're saying:

"I thought we were in a good place with the flights stopped and the Army able to go about its business without interruption, and don't see why these training flights are necessary. I was surprised," said Rep. Beyer.

"We demand answers on this, and to my mind, after the tragedy, they're going to have a pretty big hill to climb to explain," Sen. Warner said.

"In general, we just don't think helicopters should be flying that close to the business runway in the United States, and we've gone 22 months with them not flying there, and I think the national security's been pretty good," Rep. Beyer said. "It's hard to see a reason why to resume right next to the airport."

Amy Hunter, a relative of a flight 5342 victim, said families want more information on what the Army is planning, what safety procedures they will have in place and some passengers say it's too soon.

"It's scary," said a DCA passenger. "There is a lot of traffic in this area and people's safety comes first."

National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said the FAA has not received a formal request from the Army and the NTSB has not yet seen the Army's concept of operations.

"What we will not lose sight of is the urgent need for action on the 47 open safety recommendations from our investigation into the midair collision near DCA, including recommendations to the Department of War on ADS-B Out and ADS-B In with a cockpit display of traffic information that is configured to provide alerting that is audible to the flight crew," Homendy said in a statement.

FOX 5 DC has reached out to the U.S. Army and the Pentagon for comment, but has not received a response.