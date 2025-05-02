Boyfriend accused of killing girlfriend, wrapping her body in plastic in Maryland

The Brief A Maryland man is facing multiple charges after being accused of killing his girlfriend. The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Michael McClanahan. According to police, her body was wrapped in plastic and partially covered in concrete.



A Maryland man has been charged in connection with the murder of his girlfriend.

The suspect has been identified as 38-year-old Michael McClanahan of Suitland. He is accused of the murder of 44-year-old Sherron Turner of Suitland.

What we know:

Prince George's County Police conducted a welfare check at the couple’s home in the 2300 block of Ewing Avenue on Thursday, April 24. Officers located Turner inside the apartment deceased.

Police say her body was wrapped in plastic and partially covered in concrete.

According to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, it was determined that Turner died due to blunt force trauma. The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

McClanahan is currently in custody in Washington, D.C. He was arrested on Friday, April 25, on unrelated charges.

In Prince George’s County, McClanahan is charged with first and second-degree murder and a charge linked to attempting to dispose of her body after the murder. He remains in custody in D.C. pending extradition to Prince George’s County.