Boy Scout leader charged with raping minor in Howard County, police say

article

A Howard County Boy Scout leader was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a minor, according to police.

James Alan Soltysiak, 56, is being held without bond at the Howard County Detention Center after police say he sexually assaulted a teen.

Soltysiak has been a Boy Scout leader at Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ellicott City for the past five years but police say the abuse charges are not related to his role there.

Investigators say the victim in the case disclosed the abuse, which began in May, to a trusted adult in mid-October. That adult then contacted police and detectives launched an investigation which led to Soltysiak’s arrest last week.

Soltysiak has been charged with second-degree rape, sexual abuse of a minor and second-degree assault.

Investigators say while there is no indication that there are other victims, they encourage anyone who has information otherwise to come forward.