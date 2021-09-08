Boy, 3, dies after 150 rounds fired into North Carolina home

A 3-year-old child was killed after nearly 150 rounds were fired into a home in Charlotte, North Carolina, late on September 7, police said.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released footage as part of an appeal for information. It shows multiple people emerging from vehicles and firing on the 2400 block of Richard Rozzelle Drive.

Eleven people were in the home at the time, police said, and a 3-year-old child named Asiah Figueroa was struck and fatally wounded. His 4-year-old sister was also struck but was expected to survive, police said.

During a press conference Wednesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspects in the deadly shooting were teens tied to several Charlotte-area high schools.