1 dead; box truck sent down embankment after crash in Montgomery County

Emergency crews say a serious crash caused delays Tuesday morning in the Derwood area of Montgomery County.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Pete Piringer / @mcfrsPIO

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. along Shady Grove Road and the ramps to I-370 and the ICC.

Officials say a box truck and a vehicle collided sending the truck of the road and down an embankment. Officials say a person in the second vehicle was killed in the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation at this time.