Bowie police search for 3 suspects in jewelry store smash-and-grab

The Brief Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects caught on camera during a swift smash-and-grab jewelry heist over the weekend. The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday at Gold USA Jewelry, located in the 15000 block of Emerald Way. Investigators believe the suspects executed a highly coordinated break-in.



Police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects caught on camera during a swift smash-and-grab jewelry heist over the weekend.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 3 a.m. on Sunday at Gold USA Jewelry, located in the 15000 block of Emerald Way. The business specializes in buying gold and selling diamonds, watches and silver.

Surveillance footage captured the masked thieves making off with tens of thousands of dollars in merchandise in less than five minutes.

The store's burglar alarm and the sound of shattering glass can be heard on the security video as the three suspects—dressed in masks, gloves and hooded sweatshirts—used hammers to smash open display cases.

The video shows the thieves methodically stuffing jewelry into bags, with one suspect heard shouting, "Come on!" to urge the others to hurry. By the time the crew fled the scene, they left behind rows of completely emptied display cases.

What they're saying:

Investigators believe the suspects executed a highly coordinated break-in.

Bowie Police Detective Harry Booth noted that the thieves clearly went in with a specific plan, starting with smashing the cases before making a quick exit with a decent amount of product. Booth, a Bowie native, expressed personal frustration over the crime and its impact on the local commercial community.

"As somebody that's from Bowie, it does hurt, because I know that what we're trying to do is bring more businesses to Bowie, and businesses need to thrive, so I'm not happy about it," Booth said.

The owner of Gold USA Jewelry declined to comment on the burglary.

What you can do:

The investigation remains active. Detectives urge anyone with information about the heist or the identities of the suspects to contact the Bowie Police Department.