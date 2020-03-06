Bowie mom who killed 6 in drunk driving crash to spend 18 years behind bars

article

A Prince George’s County woman who was drunk behind the wheel in a crash that killed six people is headed to prison.

Dominique Taylor will spend 18 years behind bars after pleading guilty to six counts of vehicular manslaughter.

Taylor was indicted in April 2019 in connection with the crash.

RELATED: Driver facing multiple charges in connection to fatal Bowie crash that left 6 dead

Five children were among the six people killed. None of the children were wearing seatbelts.

Two of the children belonged to Taylor – three were relatives.

Advertisement

The victims included 8-year-old London Dixon and her 5-year-old sister, Paris; along with 6-year-old Rickelle Ricks, 14-year-old Zion Beard and 15-year-old Damari Herald.

Taylor’s passenger, Cornell Simon, died a couple of weeks after the crash.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

At the time of her indictment, prosecutors said Taylor’s blood alcohol content was at least twice the legal limit.

