Bowie Baysox celebrate sale of Washington Commanders while trolling Dan Snyder

The Bowie Baysox are celebrating the upcoming sale of the Washington Commanders by taking some jabs at the team's still current owner, Dan Snyder.

The Double-A Affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles says anyone wearing Commanders gear to the Thursday, May 18 game will get a $10 dollar day of game box seat.

Additionally, the team says all fans named Josh or Harris - or those wearing a Magic Johnson jersey will receive a free General Admission ticket. The team said they will select one Josh, one Harris, and one Magic jersey-wearing fan to throw out the first pitch.

Snyder bought the team in 1999. He has agreed to sell for a record $6.05 billion to a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and Devils owner Josh Harris, which also includes Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

The team's lack of success on the field coupled with a series of scandals and investigations has long kept Snyder's ownership under fire.

"Longtime fans of the Washington franchise are celebrating the news of a sale of the team", Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross said in a statement. "And we just want to provide a light-hearted opportunity for Commanders fans to come out and enjoy a fun night at the ballpark as we commemorate this moment of transition."

The night will also feature in-between inning games looking back on the last quarter century of the Washington franchise. Fans will also have the opportunity to enjoy a going away cake in honor of the Commanders soon to be former owner.