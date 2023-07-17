Both drivers in head-on crash arrested for driving under the influence: deputies

Authorities in Stafford County arrested both drivers involved in a head-on collision after they say both were driving under the influence.

The crash was reported Thursday just after 8:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Mountain View Road.

Deputies say an 18 year-old male driver behind the wheel of a silver Honda Civic crossed the center double-yellow line and struck an oncoming blue Honda Civic.

The driver of the striking vehicle had a suspended license and was in possession of a suspected controlled substance, deputies say. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, driving suspended, reckless driving, and possession of a controlled substance. He was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $3,500 bond.

The 59-year-old female driver of the vehicle that was struck had a strong odor of alcoholic beverage on her, deputies say. Field sobriety tests were offered and she was arrested for driving under the influence. Officials say it was her second offense. She was held at the Rappahannock Regional Jail on a $2,500 bond.