Botched carjacking on Connecticut Avenue: Trio flees after armed confrontation

The search is on for a group of people who tried to carjack someone with a gun on Connecticut Avenue Northwest.

D.C. police say around 7 o'clock Monday morning, the driver was rear-ended on the 5400 block of Connecticut Avenue.

The driver gets out of the car to check the damage and exchange insurance information.

That’s when three males got out of the car that struck the driver, and one of them, police said, was armed with a gun.

They demanded the driver to give them the car keys, and one of the crooks hit the driver with the gun, while another tried to steal the victim’s phone.

One of the guys tries to carjack the driver.

Fortunately, all three suspects were unsuccessful.

They got back in their car and drove away.

People who live and work in this Northwest D.C. neighborhood are concerned for their safety.

Police say a female was the three suspects’ getaway driver. They were all last seen in a Volvo S60. If you think something is suspicious in a car accident, police recommend you give them a call.