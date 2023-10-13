Bomb threat prompts lockdown at Montgomery Blair High School; no injuries reported

Authorities are investigating a bomb threat that has prompted a lockdown at a high school in Montgomery County.

Renay Johnson, principal of Montgomery Blair High School, said they received the bomb threat Friday morning. The school is located on University Boulevard in Silver Spring.

"MC Police are at our school with school security. Students & staff will not be permitted to enter the building until we receive the all-clear directive from the police," Johnson posted on X. "Students and staff on campus will be directed to outside areas."

Johnson said emergency notification was sent to school families Friday morning.

Images from SKYFOX show groups of students gathering on the bleachers at the school's athletic fields.

No injuries have been reported. This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.