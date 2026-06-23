Bomb threat forces evacuation of Springfield Town Center in Fairfax County

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The Brief Police have evacuated the Springfield Town Center following a phoned-in bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon. The caller claimed that there were 20 pipe bombs hidden inside the shopping mall. Police are actively investigating the source of the threat and have asked the public to completely avoid the area while the clearing operation is underway.



Police have evacuated the Springfield Town Center following a phoned-in bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon.

The Fairfax County Police Department reported that a call was received at 4:27 p.m. from an unknown number. The caller claimed that there were 20 pipe bombs hidden inside the shopping mall.

Out of an abundance of caution, authorities immediately cleared the building and evacuated all shoppers and employees. Officers, alongside an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit, are currently on the scene conducting a thorough search of the property.

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Police are actively investigating the source of the threat and have asked the public to completely avoid the area while the clearing operation is underway.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.