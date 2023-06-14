Bomb threat at Prince William Co. elementary school prompts relocation of students; all clear given

A bomb threat at a Prince William County elementary school prompted officials to relocate students Wednesday morning before an all clear was given.

Officials say the bomb threat was phoned into Glenkirk Elementary School around 10 a.m. Glenkirk students were relocated to Marsteller Middle School which is about four-miles away.

Around 11:45 a.m., the all clear was given and the students were transported back to Glenkirk.

No injuries have been reported.