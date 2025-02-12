Boil Water Advisory lifted in Prince George’s County

WSSC Water has lifted the Boil Water Advisory for customers in southern Prince George’s County as of 4:25 p.m. Wednesday. Test results confirmed the water is safe to consume.

WSSC Water worked closely with the Maryland Department of the Environment to implement a comprehensive water quality sampling strategy across the affected area, ensuring the safety of drinking water for all impacted customers.

Steps for customers post-advisory

What's next:

Now that the advisory is lifted, WSSC Water advises affected customers to take the following precautions:

Begin flushing water lines with a cold water faucet on the lowest floor.

Slowly open the faucet to release trapped air, reducing "water hammer" noise.

Repeat this process on each floor, moving from lowest to highest.

Once water runs clear (within five minutes), turn off faucets in the same order.

Flush refrigerator water lines and dispose of stored water, drinks, or ice made during the BWA.

Discard the next three batches of ice and clean ice maker containers with a solution of two tablespoons of bleach per gallon of water.

An interactive map is available on WSSC Water’s website for residents to confirm if they need to follow these steps. Customers experiencing issues after flushing their systems should contact WSSC Water’s Emergency Services Center at 301-206-4002.

What caused the Boil Water Advisory?

The BWA was issued as a precaution after a significant pressure loss in the WSSC Water system due to a 54-inch water main break in a wooded area near I-495 and MD 214 on Tuesday, February 11. Pressure loss in a water distribution system increases the risk of contamination, prompting the advisory.

While the BWA has been lifted, repairs on the large water main continue. Crews had to construct an access road and install a temporary bridge to reach the broken pipe. The lifting of the advisory was based on successful water quality testing and was not dependent on the completion of pipe repairs.

Background: Previous Advisory Expansion

Earlier in the week, WSSC Water expanded the BWA to additional areas north and east of Maryland 4 after discovering the extent of the water main break. Customers were advised to boil tap water for at least one minute before drinking, cooking, or preparing baby formula.

Although water pressure was restored, the advisory remained in effect until water quality tests met safety standards. Customers were informed they could safely use water for non-consumption activities such as handwashing, laundry, and bathing.

Ongoing repairs and future updates

WSSC Water crews continue to work on repairing the damaged 54-inch water main. Due to the remote location of the break, excavation and pipe replacement efforts are ongoing.

For continued updates, customers can visit wsscwater.com/bwa or call the emergency services number for assistance.