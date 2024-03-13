Body recovered from Potomac River under investigation

D.C. Fire and EMS have recovered a body from the Potomac River in Northwest, D.C.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Body recovered from Potomac River

According to MPD, on Wednesday, March 13 at approximately 12:13 p.m., officials responded to the water in the 3700 block of Water Street for the report of a body in the river. Officials say a death report was taken. The report is still pending.

The body was recovered by an MPD harbor vessel.

This remains an ongoing investigation.