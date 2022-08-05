Body of teenager recovered from Potomac River near Kennedy Center

DC Police confirms a body of a teenager was recovered from the water in Northwest DC Friday morning after officials received a report of a person possibly missing from a boat on the Potomac River.

Police said later Friday that victim had been pronounced dead. Police identified the person as a 17-year-old boy, but did not release his name.

The recovery operation happened in the 2900 block of Virginia Ave NW in the area of Thompson's Boathouse.

DC Fire and EMS say witnesses reported seeing someone trying to swim to a loose skiff and then not seeing them again.

Police are still investigating how the boy ended up in the water.

