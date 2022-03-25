Body of missing Fairfax County woman believed to have been found in Maryland

Fairfax County Police believe a body found in a wooded area in Piscataway Park is Hannah Choi, a woman who went missing on March 5 and who is believed to have been killed by her ex-boyfriend.

Detectives were notified by the Charles County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday after a body was found in Piscataway Park. Officers had previously searched more than 800 acres of this wooded area.

Charles County Sheriff's Office said a passerby found the body yesterday on the 1100 block of Overlook Dr in Accokeek, MD and called 911.

Police say they had planned to return to the park and expand the search Friday, prior to the discovery. Tentatively, detectives believe the body found is Choi.

Choi, 35, was last seen on March 5 at 7 a.m. in the 5300 block of Jesmond Street in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.

Police believe Joel Merino killed Choi inside the Alexandria home they shared and have charged him with second-degree murder and felony disposal of a body. Police served the murder warrant without the recovery of the victim, and they are actively searching for Merino.

Detectives will continually work with the Medical Examiner to confirm the identity and manner of death. Once a positive identification has been made, an investigative update will be provided.