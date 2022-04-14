Body found on I-95 identified as mother of 3-year-old victim in fatal Baltimore City fire

A body found on I-95 on Tuesday has been identified as the mother of a 3-year-old child discovered in a fatal fire in Baltimore City.

Danielle Shanae Parnell, 30, of Baltimore, Maryland was found deceased on April 12 in Cecil County. The preliminary investigation indicates Parnell is the mother of a three-year-old child who was the victim of a fatal fire that occurred on April 8 at a residence on Vancouver Road in Baltimore City.

Four days later, a body, later identified as Parnell, was discovered by a member of a survey crew working in the area. The body was located near the wood line on northbound I-95, near mile marker 95.6, south of Belvedere Road.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit are working with the Baltimore Police Department Homicide Unit to determine a nexus and motive between the two homicides.

No suspects have been identified at this time. No further details are available at this time. This case remains under investigation.

Investigators are awaiting results of an autopsy from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Anyone with information relevant to this case is urged to contact the Maryland State Police at the North East Barrack at 410-996-7800. Callers may remain confidential.

