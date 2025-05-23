Body cam footage released in Fairfax fatal officer-involved shooting

Officials have released body camera footage from a traffic stop that resulted in two officers shot and the suspected gunman dead.

WARNING: The video below includes graphic language.

The backstory:

On April 23, two officers pulled over 36-year-old Jamal Wali of Fairfax for speeding. They noticed the vehicle had expired tags, and ordered Wali to surrender his weapon.

Wali then "leaned back" in his car and started shooting at the two officers, according to officials. Once that happened, a third officer who had arrived to assist, opened fire on the suspect killing him at the scene.

The two officers were taken a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries — they were hit in the upper arms and elbows.

The three officers involved in the incident are described as FCPD veterans with 19 years, 18 years and three years of experience.