At least nine people have died and another 57 hospitalized after being infected with listeria from Boar's Head deli meats linked to a massive recall last month , U.S. federal officials said this week.

It’s the largest listeria outbreak in the U.S. since 2011, and Boar’s Head has recalled more than 7 million pounds of deli products, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Illnesses were reported starting in late May and have continued into August.

Here’s everything to know about the listeria outbreak and Boar’s head deli meat recall:

Boar's Head recall list

Boar’s Head officials originally recalled liverwurst and other products meant to be sliced in retail delis with sell-by dates from July 25 to Aug. 30.

On July 29, the recall was expanded to include all foods produced at the firm’s plant in Jarratt, Virginia. The products included those sliced at deli counters as well as some pre-packaged retail sausage, frankfurters and bacon.

The problem was first discovered when a Boar’s Head liverwurst sample collected by health officials in Maryland tested positive for listeria. Further testing showed that the type of bacteria was the same strain causing illnesses in people, according to the CDC.

All the recalled deli meats have been removed from stores and are no longer available, Boar’s Head officials said on the company’s website.

The products were distributed to stores nationwide, as well as to the Cayman Islands, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Panama, U.S. Agriculture Department officials said.

The CDC has urged consumers to check their refrigerators for the recalled products. Look for EST. 12612 or P-12612 inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels, some of which have sell-by dates that extend into October.

Discard recalled foods and thoroughly clean and sanitize the refrigerator and other surfaces it may have touched.

Boar’s Head product recall full list

All Natural Applewood Smoked Uncured Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

All Natural Traditional Uncured Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

BourbonRidge Uncured Smoked Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Brown Sugar & Spice Off the Bone Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Gourmet Pepper Brand Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Hickory Smoked Roast Uncured Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Italian Cappy Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham All product purchased before 7/31/24

Extra Hot Italian Cappy Style Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Maple Glazed Roast Pork Loin - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Peppenero Garlic Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Porchetta Roasted Seasoned Pork (Foodservice) - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Roasted Pork - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Rosemary & Sundried Tomato Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

SmokeMaster Beechwood Smoked Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Sweet Slice Smoked Uncured Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Tavern Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Virginia Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Pork & Beef Bologna - All product purchased before 7/31/24

33% Lower Sodium Bologna - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Beef Bologna - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Beef Salami - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Garlic Bologna - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Head Cheese - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Strassburger Brand Liverwurst - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Liverwurst Pate - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Olive Terrine Loaf - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Pickle & Pepper Terrine Loaf - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Spiced Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Canadian Style Uncured Bacon - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Steakhouse Roasted Slab Bacon - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Uncured Pork & Beef Frankfurters - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Uncured Pork & Beef Frankfurters - Natural Casing - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Uncured Beef Frankfurters - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Uncured Beef Frankfurters-Natural Casing - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Uncured Cocktail Frankfurters - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Uncured Beef Knockwurst - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Bratwurst - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Hot Smoked Uncured Sausage - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Uncured Kielbasa - All product purchased before 7/31/24

All Natural Chicken Sausage - Smoked Andouille - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Old Country Brand All Nat Uncured Smoked Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Old Country Brand All Natural Uncured Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Old Country Brand Beechwood Smoked Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Old Country Brand BourbonRidge Smoked Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Old Country Brand Brown Sugar & Spice Delight Off the Bone Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Old Country Brand Cappy Brand Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Old Country Brand Gourmet Pepper Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Old Country Brand Habanero Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Old Country Brand Rosemary Tomato Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Old Country Brand Black Forest Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Old Country Brand Canadian Style Bacon - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Old Country Brand Cappy Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Old Country Brand Hot Butt Cappy Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Old Country Brand Seasoned Fresh Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Old Country Brand Sweet Slice Smoked Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Old Country Brand Tavern Ham - All product purchased before 7/31/24

Nationwide listeria outbreak: Where people got sick

People infected with listeria have been reported in at least 18 states, according to the CDC.

Deaths reported in listeria outbreak

At least nine people have died after being infected with listeria from Boar's Head deli meats, the CDC said.

The new food poisoning toll includes two deaths in South Carolina plus one each in Florida, New Mexico, Tennessee and New York, the CDC said. Three deaths were previously confirmed in people who lived in Illinois, New Jersey and Virginia.

In Virginia, Gunter "Garshon" Morgenstein, of Newport News, died on July 18 from a brain infection caused by listeria bacteria, an illness that was confirmed to be linked to the contaminated Boar’s Head products.

Morgenstein, 88, was a German-born Holocaust survivor who moved to Canada and then the U.S. as a young man and later became a flamboyant hair stylist, according to his son, Garshon Morgenstein. During his 70-year career, his father styled celebrities such as the singer Tom Jones and was known for his funny, outgoing personality, Garshon Morgenstein said.

Gunter Morgenstein enjoyed liverwurst, usually spread on bagels, and bought it regularly, insisting on the Boar’s Head brand because he believed it was top quality, his son said.

He fell ill in early July and was hospitalized on July 8, eventually becoming so sick that doctors said he suffered permanent brain damage and was unlikely to recover. Family members withdrew life support, his son said.

After Morgenstein’s death, a review of receipts showed that he bought the recalled deli meat tied to the outbreak on June 30. The family has hired a lawyer, Houston-based Ron Simon.

"It’s really just a senseless accident and tragedy for something that just should not have ever happened," his son said. "He still had many good years left."

What to know about listeria infections

Listeria infections are caused by a hardy type of bacteria that can survive and even thrive during refrigeration.

An estimated 1,600 people get listeria food poisoning each year and about 260 die, according to the CDC. Infections can be hard to pinpoint because symptoms may occur quickly — or up to 10 weeks after eating contaminated food.

The infections are especially dangerous for older people, those who are pregnant or those with weakened immune systems.

Pregnant people usually have a fever, muscle aches, and tiredness, according to the CDC. People who are not pregnant usually have a fever, muscle aches, and tiredness. They may also get a headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or seizures, the agency said.

Does heat kill listeria?

Refrigeration does not kill listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on such meats, according to the CDC.

The agency urged pregnant people to avoid any other deli meats sliced at deli counters, "unless it is reheated to an internal temperature of 165°F or until steaming hot."