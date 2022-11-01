Blues Alley Fire: Georgetown jazz club reopening one week after blaze

Blues Alley, a popular Georgetown jazz club, is reopening on Tuesday night one week after a fire forced them to cancel shows.

The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. last Tuesday. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze without any injuries being reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The jazz club will be open again starting at 7 p.m. according to a tweet.

The club opened its doors in Georgetown in 1965 and has hosted jazz greats such as Dizzy Gillespie, Sarah Vaughan and Charlie Byrd.

The club says any shows that were canceled as a result of the fire, will be rescheduled as soon as possible.